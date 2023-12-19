KFD Candy Cane Drive-Through sees almost 400 come through the bay doors

Santa hands out candy canes at KFD’s Candy Cane Drive-Through on Dec. 16, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Santa was back in the house on Sunday, the fire house that is.

Keizer Fire District hosted the annual Candy Cane Drive-Through, giving families the chance to drive through the winter wonderland inside the KFD bay, and receive a greeting and signature holiday treat from Kris Kringle.

In all about 390 people came through, both in car and on foot, for their candy canes and to get a visit with Santa.

Santa waves at an incoming car inside the KFD bay during the Candy Cane Drive-Through event on Dec. 16, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Santa leans into a car and speaks with some children at the KFD Candy Cane Drive-Through on Dec. 16, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Santa sits by the fire place and waves to a group entering the KFD bay at the Candy Cane Drive-Through on Dec. 16, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Santa poses with Sara Brooks, daughters Naveah and Kensleey Brooks, Morgan Kohler, Ruby Yell and Wyatt Yell at the KFD Candy Cane Drive-Through on Dec. 16, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Santa speaks with some children at KFD’s Candy Cane Drive-Through on Dec. 16, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Santa gives a candy cane to Aurelia Raczko, held by her mother Busha and with her grandmother Luna at KFD’s Candy Cane Drive-Through on Dec. 16, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Bernie the Fire Safety Elf sits on display at the Keizer Fire District’s Candy Cane Drive-Through event on Dec. 16, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

