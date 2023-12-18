Keizer’s Decorate the Library

Come get crafty for the holidays.

The Keizer Community Library, 980 Chemawa Rd NE, will host a free Decorate the Library for Winter event on Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The event is open for all ages and allows the community to make winter-themed decorations for themselves and the library with help from library staff.

For those interested in participating or helping out, contact the Keizer Community Library at 503-390-2370.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

