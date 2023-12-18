Keizer Community Library game night

The Keizer Community Library on 980 Chemawa Rd NE is hosting a free game night for the community on Monday, Dec. 18, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The main event will be the game, Ticket to Ride, a railway-themed board game that places players in the role of a business magnate who must successfully stretch their railway across the continental United States.

Experts will be available to teach the game to those unfamiliar with them.

For those who arrive late or if too many show up, Pictionary will be available as an alternative.

The event is open to all regardless of skill-level.

For more information call the Keizer Community Library at 503-390-2370.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com