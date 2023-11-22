Getting stuffed

Whiteaker Middle School students pose in front of a SKPS school bus in the Keizer Safeway parking lot during the Stuff the Bus food drive on Nov. 18. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

The leadership class of Whiteaker Middle School, along with Dayspring Fellowship Church and Safeway, held their annual Stuff the Bus food drive event on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Some students accepted donations outside of the store at the Salem-Keizer Public Schools school bus parked in the Safeway lot, some waited to wheel carts out of the store, while others held signs on Chemawa Road and River Road to attract attention.

During the day, 95 frozen turkeys and loads of other Thanksgiving food items were donated at the Keizer Safeway.

The Stuff the Bus event concluded Whiteaker and Dayspring’s holiday food drive. Prior to Saturday, 881 pounds of food had been collected. It was estimated that Saturday’s haul was around three times that amount.

Bags of Thanksgiving food sits in the back of a SKPS school bus in the Keizer Safeway parking lot for the Whitaker Middle School Stuff the Bus food drive on Nov. 18. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Two Whiteaker Middle School students load a frozen turkey into a bag and into a SKPS school bus during Whiteaker’s Stuff the Bus food drive on Nov. 18, at the Keizer Safeway parking lot. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Whiteaker Middle School students stamd on Chemawa Road with a sign during the school’s Stuff the Bus food drive even at Keizer Safeway on Nov. 18. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Whiteaker Middle School students pose in front of a SKPS school bus in the Keizer Safeway parking lot during the Stuff the Bus food drive on Nov. 18. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Students from Whiteaker Middle School stand at the corner of Chemawa Road and River Road with signs for the Stuff the Bus food drive at the Keizer Safeway on Nov. 18. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Two Whiteaker Middle School students pose with groceries in the Keizer Safeway parking lot during the Stuff the Bus food drive on Nov. 18. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Whiteaker Middle School students form an assembly line in the rain to unload bags of food at Dayspring Fellowship for the Stuff the Bus food drive on Nov. 18. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A Whiteaker Middle School student makes a face at the camera while unloading bags of food at Dayspring Fellowship during the Stuff the Bus food drive on Nov. 18. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Bags of food line a table inside Dayspring Fellowship following Whiteaker Middle School’s Stuff the Bus food drive on Nov. 18. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Contact Reporter Joshua Manes:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

