Getting stuffed

The leadership class of Whiteaker Middle School, along with Dayspring Fellowship Church and Safeway, held their annual Stuff the Bus food drive event on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Some students accepted donations outside of the store at the Salem-Keizer Public Schools school bus parked in the Safeway lot, some waited to wheel carts out of the store, while others held signs on Chemawa Road and River Road to attract attention.
During the day, 95 frozen turkeys and loads of other Thanksgiving food items were donated at the Keizer Safeway.
The Stuff the Bus event concluded Whiteaker and Dayspring’s holiday food drive. Prior to Saturday, 881 pounds of food had been collected. It was estimated that Saturday’s haul was around three times that amount.