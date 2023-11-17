Keizer officers to be awarded Medal of Valor 

For those interested, the City of Keizer will honor six of its police officers this coming Monday, Nov. 20, with the medal of valor which was awarded for their conspicuously demonstrated courage in the face of danger during the performance of police service.

Sgt. Kevin Demarco along with Officers Scott Keniston,Michael Kowash, Jeremy Darst, Chad Fahey and Cody Stupfel are those being awarded the Medal of Valor .

On the morning of July 8, 2021 at 8:43 a.m. Keizer officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers sent to investigate soon realized the vehicle was reported stolen.

When attempting to confront the male suspect, the suspect opened fire on the officers.

Officers returned fire and then pursued the suspect on a chase. The suspect was caught and subsequently taken into custody.

The ceremony will be conducted at the Keizer city Hall in the Robert L. Simon chambers at 7 p.m. for those interested in attending. A live feed and recording for the video can be found at Keizer.org.

Contact Reporter Quinn Stoddard:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

Keizertimes.com

