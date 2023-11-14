Whiteaker’s Stuff the Bus makes scheduled stop Saturday

You don’t see school buses much on the weekend, but this Saturday you can help load one up — with food, not kids.

Whiteaker Middle School’s 10th annual Stuff the Bus event will take place Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot.

The Stuff the Bus event is a partnership between the Whiteaker leadership class, the Dayspring Fellowship Church and Safeway. They aim to provide 200 Keizer/Salem families with a meal this Thanksgiving.

Items they are looking for donations of include turkeys, stuffing, canned cranberry sauce, gravy mix, canned green beans, canned corn, rolls, butter and roasting pans.

Stuff the Bus is the final stage of the Whiteaker and Dayspring food drive, running Oct. 30 through Nov. 17.

