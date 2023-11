Nov. 1 was the first McNary Audio Production Technology (APT) Stage Show of the 2023-2024 school year, including student-made bands such as Astrea, Sight and Soul, Diabella, Postal, Pacific Islander Collective, Latino Collective, 5 FOR REALL, EDM Collective, and Deadringer.

All sound engineering and music were produced by the McNary students themselves for a night of entertainment and to kick off APT performances for the rest of the school year.

