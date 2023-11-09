Careers over Coffee job fair

Want to kickstart your career? A unique (and free) event, Careers over Coffee, will be held Nov. 15 at the Broadway Commons in Salem from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will allow attendees to meet employees from all over Marion County.

This includes the Health and Human Services, Human Resources, Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office. Have a free cup of joe in an informal setting so you can learn about what may be your dream job.

Whether you’re a recent graduate, an experienced professional, or someone looking for a change, this event is designed to help you find your dream job.

Sharing is caring!