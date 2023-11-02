Home show opens at Expo on Friday, Nov. 10

The Heart of the Valley Home and Garden show will be held at the Oregon State Fairground and Expo Center starting Friday, Nov. 10 and running through Sunday, Nov. 12.

More than 70 vendors will be available with a variety of products and services for both home and garden needs.

The creators, Richard Simons and Kelly Tynon, have a combined 60 years worth of experience between them regarding managing successful small businesses in addition to marketing, sales and event management. The home show is through their Oregon Hearth and Home Events.

A single commercial booth is $500, a corner commercial booth is $750, a solo entrepreneur booth is $300 and a crafter booth is $75 to run.

Hours for the show are noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com

Sharing is caring!