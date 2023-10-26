School district listening tour coming to McNary Oct. 30

Salem-Keizer Public Schools has embarked on a listening tour across the area high schools to get feedback from families and community members about important topics.

The tour will make its stop at McNary High School on Monday, Oct. 30, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Among the topics will be the district budget, which currently projects a $38 million deficit.

Superintendent Andrea Castañeda will be making a presentation at each stop about the budget issues.

Other groups have also made use of the sessions. The Salem- Keizer Beacons have encouraged community members, coaches and student-athletes to attend in support of high school sports.

Refreshments and childcare will be provided at each session.

The district has asked people to register for their desired session. Links for registration in multiple languages can be found at salkeiz.k12.or.us/details/~board/ district-news/post/community-conversations-fall-2023.

