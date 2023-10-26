Clark elected to Mayors group board

The Oregon Mayors Association (OMA) elected Mayor Cathy Clark as one of its new directors on Oct. 14.

The OMA states its goal as trying help increase the knowledge and skill base of Oregon mayors in an effort to help them better influence state programs and legislation.

Mayor Clark and her husband Kevin have made Keizer their home since 1989. She started as an active volunteer within the community then was quickly appointed to the Budget Committee, the Volunteer Coordinating Committee as well as the being elected to the City Council. She began her term as Keizer’s sixth mayor in 2015 and has served for four terms as mayor since then.

