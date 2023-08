They only needed three days, and they got the three hottest of the year.

BLAST Camp, the law enforcement-themed day camp ran from Aug. 14-16, even with the triple-digit temperatures.

The camp was originally scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, but the extreme heat forced them to end at 12:30 p.m. instead.

But despite the condensed time and sweltering heat even in the early hours, the kids still got to see demonstrations, learn safety and be active.

A Marion County Sheriff Deputy shows the kids at the tactical K9 vest that KP officers wear at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child crawls through part of an inflatable obstacle course at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Children race through an inflatable obstacle course at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child goes down the slide of the inflatable obstacle course at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child goes down the slide of the inflatable obstacle course at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Children practice bicycle safety at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Children practice bicycle safety at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Officers from the Keizer Police Department demonstrate K9 tactics at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A group of children watch a K9 tactics demonstration from two Keizer police Department officers and a K9 officer at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Children learn bicycle safety at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Children line up to pet the K9 officer at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Two children race down stairs in an obstacle course in the Gubser Elementary gym as part of BLAST Camp on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child shoots a basketball as part of an obstacle course in the Gubser Elementary gym at BLAST Camp on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child spins a hula hoop around his neck during an obstacle course run at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child shoots a basketball as KPD Lt. Andrew Copeland watches at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Children spin on bats as part of an obstacle course in the Gubser Elementary gym at BLAST Camp on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Children practice martial arts at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Children practice martial arts at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Instructors from ATA conduct a self-defense/conflict resolution seminar at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Children practice martial arts at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

A child wears the K9 attack jacket at BLAST Camp at Gubser Elementary on Aug. 15, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Sharing is caring!