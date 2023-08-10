Salem Capitals to hold youth clinic at McNary HS 8/15-16

Summer may be coming to a close, but there’s still time for one last camp.

The Salem Capitals are partnering with the See Ya Later Foundation to hold a basketball skills clinic for children in first through eighth grade.

The two-day clinic will be held at McNary High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is $25 per child, and open at seeyalater.org/basketball-clinic. The clinic will be limited to 200 participants.

There is a scholarship opportunity offered if the registration fee limits a child’s attendance, no questions asked.

See Ya Later is a non-profit operating in Oregon and Washington that aims to inspire youth, encourage families and support students.

