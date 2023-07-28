Last performances of “Book of Will” end July 30

The last three performances of Keizer Homegrown Theatre (KHT)’s production of Lauren Gunderson’s The Book of Will are Friday through Sunday.

The dramedy tells the story of William Shakespeare’s friends and peers work to preserve the Bard’s legacy.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, Saturday, July 29 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 30.

Tickets are $15. Admission is free with an Oregon Trail card.

The theatre is located on the second floor of the Keizer Cultural Center at 980 Chemawa Rd. NE.

The theatre company has announced its 2024 season: Boeing, Boeing, Silent Sky, The Lifespan of a Fact and The Lion in Winter.

Season tickets will be available soon at keizerhomegrowntheatre.org.

