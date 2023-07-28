First Keizer’s Summer Night Out will rock the city Saturday, July 29

Even on summer break, McNary High School teens still rock. Keizer’s Summer Night Out is a celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 29, at Copper Creek Mercantile from 4 to 7 p.m.

Live music will be played by Andy Thomas and the APT program bands including Astrea, Jukebox Project, Sight and Soul. While the music plays Chris Hann from The REC will be providing sound production.

Keizer’s Summer Night Out is hosted by Dennis Blackman, owner of Copper Creek Merchantile and the Keizer Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Merchant of the Year.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the food trucks and a variety of small businesses within the Copper Creek Complex.

Partnering businesses include:

Bentley’s Coffee, blownout HAIR STUDIO and American Payroll Corporation Lash Beauty Bar. Cat’s Meow Nail Salon, Inner Peace Massage Therapy, Fortunes Favor Tattoo Studio. Northwest Tech Solutions LLC Computer Service, Sales & Repair.

Food trucks particpating are:

El Sazon De Mi Casa, Red Moon BBQ and Catering, Manny’s Burgers & Wings and Bobablastic

The event costs nothing to get in, just local music and food for Keizer to enjoy.

