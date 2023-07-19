COMMUNITY, Sports PHOTOS: Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Gold Cup at McNary Golf Club by Joshua Manes on July 19, 2023 Joshua Manes Author More in COMMUNITY: Choir camps from Valor Mentoring/The REC coming in August July 20, 2023 REVIEW: New M:I plays it safe, but still a fun ride July 20, 2023 Century celebration July 20, 2023 A bald eagle carved using a chainsaw sits atop a table up for raffle at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Golf cart sit, ready to roll out to their starting holes at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Lawn signs sit on the practice green at McNary Golf Club for the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A participant putts for a chance at $400 before the start of the the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A ball rolls by the hole on the practice putting green at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) The McNary JrROTC Color Guard presents the colors during the National Anthem at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) The McNary JrROTC Color Guard presents the colors during the National Anthem at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Golfers sit in their carts ready to head out to their starting holes at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Golfers sit in their carts ready to head out to their starting holes at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Golfers stop to check out Willamette Valley Bank’s tent at the first hole at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A golfer tees off at the first hole at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A golfer tees off at the first hole at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) The ball sits less than a foot from the hole at hole nine during the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Two members of Multifamily NW at their tent on hole 11 during the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A golfer tees off at hole 11 during the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Sharing is caring! Facebook Twitter