PHOTOS: Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Gold Cup at McNary Golf Club

A bald eagle carved using a chainsaw sits atop a table up for raffle at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
Golf cart sit, ready to roll out to their starting holes at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
Lawn signs sit on the practice green at McNary Golf Club for the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
A participant putts for a chance at $400 before the start of the the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
A ball rolls by the hole on the practice putting green at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
The McNary JrROTC Color Guard presents the colors during the National Anthem at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
Golfers sit in their carts ready to head out to their starting holes at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
Golfers stop to check out Willamette Valley Bank’s tent at the first hole at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
A golfer tees off at the first hole at the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
The ball sits less than a foot from the hole at hole nine during the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
Two members of Multifamily NW at their tent on hole 11 during the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
A golfer tees off at hole 11 during the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Tri-State Gold Cup Golf Tournament at McNary Golf Club on July 15. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

