Ironman returns to Salem July 23

Thousands of athletes and their supporters from around the world are heading to Salem for Ironman’s premiere endurance competition. Ironman 70.3 Oregon takes place on Sunday, July 23, 2023, beginning at 6:00 a.m. in Riverfront Park.

The 70-mile racecourse features a 1.2-mile swim in the Willamette, a 56-mile bike ride through South Salem to the Ankeny Nature Preserve and back, and a 13.1-mile run through Minto-Brown Island Park finishing in Riverfront Park at the Gerry Frank Salem Rotary Amphitheater. For decades, Ironman events have attracted athletes to compete against each other and the grueling course itself.

Several road closures are planned from Riverfront Park in downtown Salem towards the Ankeny Natural Wildlife Refuge along River Road South. Information is being sent to residents that live along the racecourse and signs will be posted to warn drivers of the potential traffic impacts that may occur throughout the day.

Salem and their partners in tourism, including Travel Salem are proud to host Ironman 70.3 Oregon. Details about the course, including maps and information about park and street impacts, can be found at www.ironman.com/im703-oregon.

