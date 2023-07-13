Hoopla XXIV to include one-on-one tournaments

Hoopla, the streetball basketball tournament set to return to Salem July 25-30 announced the inclusion of a one-on-one category to this year’s event.

On Friday, July 7, they announced the addidtion of the Chuck E. Cheese Thursday 1×1 Tourney.

“We’re super excited to expand our offerings and build out

Hoopla further,” Hoopla Tournament Director Jason Unruh said in a press release. “We’ve contemplated a 1×1 tourney for a number of years. It’s a big part of the history of basketball, and winning that kind of tourney gives you ‘top dog’ type bragging rights.”

Hoopla began as a three-on-three tournament, and then added the Kona Ice 2×2 tourney to the mix.

The success of that addition was a key component to introducing the new one-on-one format.

“It’s a huge part of the Hoopla experience now. We had more than 130 teams play in that last year and the growth rate is more than 30% a year right now.”

Chuck E. Cheese has signed a multi-year agreement to be the lead sponsor for the one-on-one event.

There will be 21 divisions with a price of $25 per entry.

Specific rules and format for the one-on-one tournament have not been announced, but it is expected to be a blend of the Hoopla 3×3 rules with modifications specifically for a one-on-one game.

Registration for the Chuck E. Cheese Thursday 1×1 Tourney and the Kona Ice Friday 2×2 is open at www.oregonhoopla.com/register through July 25.

Registration for the Hoopla 3×3 Tourney is closed.

