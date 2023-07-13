Capitals hosting community picnic at Keizer Rapids Park

The Basketball League’s season may be over, but that doesn’t mean there’s no opportunity to see the Salem Capitals this summer.

On Saturday, the Capitals will host the Salem Capitals Community Picnic at Keizer Rapids Park from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to celebrate the end of their second season.

Fans are invited to bring a picnic down to the park and join the team for a variety of fun.

Keizer Rapids Park offers plenty for the family with a playground, disc golf, sand volleyball and a dog park. Cornhole will also be available on Saturday.

