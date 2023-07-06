Music returns to park

Music can be heard at the Keizer Rotary Amphitheater at Keizer Rapids Park starting with a Keizer Chamber of Commerce sponsored concert on Friday, July 14.

The McNary Audio Production Technology (APT), led by Andy Thomas, will open the concert followed by Flight and headliner Rhythm and Business, (pictued) a local 10-piece funk band, covering such groups as Tower of Power and Earth, Wind and Fire.

The amphitheater will open at 4 p.m. with the free concert beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Ratchet Brewery will offer beer and wine. Food will be available from Sancho’s Tacos, North Keizer BBQ and Gracie’s Sweets and Treats.

Proceeds will benefit the APT program.

Another concert will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, featuring the popular band JFK.

