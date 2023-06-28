Summer church camps can keep kids busy

School is out, summer is here and children are now spending a lot of time at home. For parents this is joyful but also stressful, especially when it comes to finding activities for the kids. Summer camps and Vacation Bible Schools can be a great way to get the kids out of the house, haver fun and learn more about their faith.

Here are some of the summer activities local Keizer churches have schedule:

Dayspring Fellowship Church is going to Wi-Ne-Ma Christian Camp located in Cloverdale, Ore. Middle school-aged kids will get to go from July 9 to 15, while high school-aged kids can attend from Aug. 6 to 12. This includes students advancing into the grades above. The price of the camp is $270. The first three to register for camp will get some prizes such as one free coffee/specialty drink during camp, $10 to use at the camp store and a free T-Shirt.

Countryside Christian Church will also be going to camp Wi-Ne-Ma this summer. Middle schoolers can go from July 9 to 15. High schoolers can go from Aug. 6 to 12. Registration for both is $270 but students can apply for scholarships. Those interested can register for the camp at countrysidechristianchurch.org.

Countryside is having a Vacation Bible School titled Stellar. The program will take place from July 30 to Aug. 3, at 6 to 8 p.m., on the Countryside campus. It is for grades fourth through sixth. Registration is also on the website.

Keizer Christian Church will be having summer camp for all grade levels this year. July 24 to 28 there will be an elementary summer camp for students who have completed grades from first to fifth. Aug. 7-11 there will be a middle and high school camp for students who have completed any grades 6-12. Both camps will be held at Suttle Lake Methodist Camp.

The Church of Christ of Keizer will be having Vacation Bible School this summer from Aug. 14 to 18 at the church grounds. Grade levels kindergarten through middle school can attend. Parents can register their kids through the Church’s website: keizercoc.org.

This July 24–28, Keizer Community Church will be having their Vacation Bible School, Jesus My Savior and Friend. Students starting at preschool through sixth grade can attend. It will take 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Keizer Community Church. Those who are interested can call 503- 393-0222 to register.

