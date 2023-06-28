Keep cool in a Keizer pool

Keizer residents looking to invest in swim lessons or a community pool membership this summer are in luck, as there are a few nearby neighborhood options.

The Holiday Swim Club located at 3868 5th Avenue N is a private pool club. They have a membership limit to 90 families and currently have a waiting list, but their swim lessons are extended to the public. Swim lessons are for members and non–members of all ages and different swim levels. Memberships cost $500 by the month of May for 2023, those wanting to sign up now will have to pay an additional one time fee of $250.

The Northwood Swim Club is a privately owned community pool. The pool’s regular hours are noon to 9 p.m. only apply during the summer when the Salem–Keizer district gets out of school. The club has a limit of 100 members, but offers swim lessons to both members and non–members. Members pay $55 for swim lessons, and non–members pay $60. Those who are part of the club can join the pool’s swim team. Membership dues are $525. The Northwood Swim Club is located at 5547 Kayak Way NE.

Through Labor Day, the Northview Terrace Swim Club opens their gates. Northview Terrace is a seasonal and private neighborhood swim club, located at 4779 18th Avenue NE. The club has a limit of 95 member families and offer one kind of membership: lifetime. After paying a one time fee members have their membership for life or until they choose to sell, and will then have to pay an annual due to keep the membership active. Northview Terrace Swim Club opens swim lessons to members and non–members. Swim lessons cost $40 for members and $60 for those who are not. They also have a swim team that competes each year in the Salem Swim League called the “Northview Terrace Torpedoes.”

Though not located in Keizer but nearby, the Jan-Ree Swim Club has the lowest rate of any comparable pool in the Salem–Keizer area. Jan-Ree Swim Club is a community pool near Chemeketa Community College at 4364 41st Avenue NE, and is private member owned. The Club has no boundaries and no waiting list for those wanting to become members. Additionally, the club has no additional sign up fees, just summer dues which are around $450. A membership is for a family of the same household. The Club also offers two weeks of swim lessons for members and non–members. Jan-Ree Pool is not visible from the street and is tucked away behind two houses; those wanting to reach the pool can find walking paths from the sidewalk.

