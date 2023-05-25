Book sale brings in $2,700

The Keizer Community Library’s spring book sale raised $2,700 for library operations. About 3,500 items in total were sold include hardcover and paperback books, puzzles and DVDs.

The library also received over 900 book donations.

The Keizer Community Library is located in the Keizer Cultural Center. The library is operated by volunteers and a salaried manager.

Voters rejected a ballot measure to fund the library with a monthly fee on the city services bill last November.

Visit keizerlibrary.org for hours of operation.

