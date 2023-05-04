Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast draws crowd

Some of the Class of 2023 who spoke at the Prayer Breakfast included (front, from left): Anna Sponable, Sheba Dawn, Mayor Cathy Clark, Alyssa Davis and Dr. Angela Plowhead. (Back, from left): Bishop Paul Jones, Pastor Jose Dominguez, Doug Short and Corri Falardeau.

The 2023 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held at the Keizer Civic Center on the morning of Thursday, May 4.

Pastor Jose Dominguez of Iglesia La Luz de Valle, who delivered the invocation, was followed by 12 speakers offering prayers for the world, Keizer, families, and more.

Local artist Sheba Dawn opened and closed the breakfast with songs.

Mayor Cathy Clark welcomed the audience and introduced each speaker.

Offering prayers were:

For the world: Anna Sponable, Keizer’s Distinguished Young Woman, 2023;

For America: Rabbi Avrohom Y. Perlstein, of Chabad Salem;

For Oregon: Dr. Angela Plowhead, of Capacity Soultions, L.L.C.’

For Keizer: Elder Doug Short, of Countryside Christian Church;

For volunteers: Alena Harvey, of Union Gospel Misson;

For government: Jonathan Thompson, of Northwest Dental Arts;

For police, fire, public safety and military: Brad Becker, of St. Edward Catholic Church;

For workplaces: Matt Lawyer, of Marion County;

For schools and educators: Domo Lawrence, of the Salem Capitals;

For youth: Alyssa Davis, of The Rec and Valor Mentoring;

For families: Bishop Paul Jones, of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.

The presenting sponsor was The Maverick Independent Baseball League. Other sponsors were: Select Impressions, Mommy and Maddi’s and Elegant Catering.

