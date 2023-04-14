KFD, KPD respond to accident at McNary High School Friday morning

A motorcycle lays on its side in a flowerbed inside the McNary High School parking lot following a collision around 8 a.m. on April 14. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

At approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, Keizer Fire District and Keizer Police Department responded to a collision inside the parking lot at McNary High School.

Three students were involved in the accident, a single driver of a car and two on a motorcycle.

KFD transported one patient to medical facilities, while another received treatment at the scene and was taken by a parent.

McNary Principal Erik Jespersen sent a letter out to families following the incident.

“Dear Celtic Family, This is principal Jespersen with an important message regarding an incident that occurred this morning in our school parking lot. Today, three students were involved in a traffic collision, which did result in emergency services responding. We know that it may have been alarming for you or your student to see the activity on our campus this morning, and we wanted to ensure you had accurate information to address any questions you or your student may have. Please know that the safety of our McNary students is our top priority. We are working directly with all students and the families directly involved in this incident to address the situation; however, cannot share further details at this time. As we enter into this last part of the school year, please take this opportunity to have a discussion with your student about safe behavior within driving zones, whether they are a driver, passenger or walking along roadways. We all play a critical role in keeping ourselves and each other safe. Thank you for being a part of our Celtic family, Principal Jespersen”

No further details are available at this time.

