Neighborhood Associations host special election forum

The Keizer Neighborhood Associations held a combined forum on Friday, hosting candidates up for director roles in the coming special election.
Candidates for Keizer Fire District Board, Chemeketa Community College and Salem-Keizer School Board took the opportunity to introduce themselves to those in attendance, and share their qualifications and plans.
Keizer Fire District
The four candidates for KFD Board Director positions were in attendance.
Two of them run unopposed, Louis Risewick for Zone 3 Kevin Clark for Zone 4. In Zone 5, incumbent Betty Hart squares off with William Klein.
Chemeketa Community College
Neva Hutchinson, for Zone 3, was the only candidate for the Chemeketa Community College Board in attendance on Friday. Diane L. Watson for Zone 6 was also scheduled, but travel issues kept her from attending.
Salem-Keizer Public Schools
All six candidates for the three director seats up in this election were at the forum. Each of the three zones up for election have a pair of candidates running.
Zone 2 pits Casity Troutt and Cynthia Richardson against each other.
In Zone 4, incumbent Satya Chandragiri is paired with Kelley Strawn.
And in Zone 6, Krissy Hudson and Larry Scruggs face off.
The special election is May 16. The Keizertimes will have more on all the candidates in the coming weeks leading up to the election.