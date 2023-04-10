St. John’s 3rd place finish highest for Celtics at Friday’s Titan Classic

McNary joined 12 other schools on Friday at West Salem for the Titan Track Classic.

For the Celtics, Asia St. John’s third place finish in the girls varsity shot put was their highest finish.

St. John also placed fourth in the javelin, while Kali Ellis did so in the varsity girls 1500 meters.

Kiana Olivo was the only other Celtic athlete with a top-five finish. She finished fifth in the varsity girls long jump, sixth in the girls varsity 200 meters and eighth in the girls varsity 100 meters.

For the boys, Pawat Potisuk had the highest finish, sixth in the boys varsity 400 meters. His brother and teammate Pawit placed seventh, and both were a part of the 4×400 meter relay and 4×100 meter relay teams which place sixth and seventh respectively.

The Celts set 38 personal records on the day.

Sharing is caring!