In celebration of Keizer's 40th anniversary as a city. the Keizer Public Arts Commission (KPAC) will oversee the installing of a new art piece in June in the roundabout at the intersection of Chemawa Road NE and Verda Lane NE . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.