Salem-Keizer Public Schools banned an independent reporter in May over inappropriate messages to teen athletes.

This article is republished with permission from Grant Magazine, the publication at Grant High School in Portland. This story was reported by students Claire Coffey, Ava Siano and Veronica Bianco, the Keizertimes did not edit it . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.