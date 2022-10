McNary cross country was back on the track, and the podium, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Nike Portland XC.

The Celtics were one of 111 schools from Oregon, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho and Washington to take part.

Their best finish as a team was in the girls 5,000 meters JV freshman/sophomore D2/D3 race, placing fifth of 10.

