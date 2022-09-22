Public hearing on city expenditures set for Oct. 3

A public hearing on a proposed supplemental budget for the City of Keizer will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Supplemental budget items under discussion forappropriation include:

Sewer Fund – $150,000 of additional revenue to account for the sewer rate increase effective Jan. 1.

Stormwater Fund – $375,000 of additional working capital for the purchase . . .

