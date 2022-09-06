Three more arrests made after Target disturbance

Three more juveniles were arrested and charged with crimes on Saturday, Sept. 3 in connection with the disturbance at the Keizer Station Target store on Sept. 2., a 14 year-old female and two 15 year-old males. This bring the total arrests to five so far, including the two juveniles arrested on Friday, Sept. 2.

Keizer Police Lt. Trevor Wenning said there may be more arrests . . .

