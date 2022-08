The late-season surge from the Senators just keeps going, as their win-streak has reached 11 games after a sweep of the Mavericks.

The streak is the longest for any team this season, and has catapulted the Senators into first place with just one week remaining in the regular season.

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.