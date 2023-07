Former Seattle Mariner Jay Buhner will be at Volcanoes Stadium tonight, July 12, signing autographs and taking photos with fans prior to the game between the Campesinos and Senators.

Autographs are limited to one item per person. Accepted items include baseballs, baseball cards, photos and sheets not exceeding 8″x11″.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

