Mavericks League

Jamie Moyer scheduled to appear at Volcanoes Stadium Friday

by on

More in Mavericks League:

Former Seattle Mariner and 25-year big league veteran Jamie Moyer will be at Volcanoes Stadium on Friday to sign autographs before and during the game between the Senators and Volcanoes.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m., first pitch is 6 p.m.

Sharing is caring!