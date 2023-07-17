Mavericks League Jamie Moyer scheduled to appear at Volcanoes Stadium Friday by Joshua Manes on July 17, 2023 Joshua Manes Author More in Mavericks League: Bone comes to Volcanoes Stadium July 14, 2023 Jay Buhner appearing at Mavericks League game tonight July 12, 2023 Senators win Mavericks League championship September 7, 2022 Former Seattle Mariner and 25-year big league veteran Jamie Moyer will be at Volcanoes Stadium on Friday to sign autographs before and during the game between the Senators and Volcanoes. Gates open at 5:15 p.m., first pitch is 6 p.m. Sharing is caring! Facebook Twitter