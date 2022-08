The Campesinos and Mavericks split four games in their week 14 series, and find themselves both in the middle of the closely packed Mavericks League standings with two weeks to go.

The Mavericks (22-20) are just .5 games out of first. Meanwhile, the Campesinos (19-22) are just two games out, with three fewer games played than the first place Senators.

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.