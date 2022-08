The McNary High School Class of 1972 has scheduled it’s 50th year reunion for Thursday, Sept. 22.

A pre-event golf game will be held that day, beginning at 10 a.m. at McNary Golf Club.

To register to play contact Trish Patton at 503-841-2880, or Walt Jensen at 307-254-5053.

The reunion’s main event begins at 4 . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.