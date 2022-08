Time to turn in my steelhead harvest card. Tears well up in my eyes.

Not because of that one pitiful entry but because Doug landed his last fish that day.

Friends found Doug’s decomposing body on the family tree farm last month. No one had talked to him for almost two weeks. He was only 52. Doug was a strong, vibrant, former logger, wrestler . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.