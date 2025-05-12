Celts savor their first ‘W’ in boys volleyball play

McNary’s boys volleyball team got what it had been seeking all season – its first win.

The Celts defeated Cascade High School in a tough match on Tuesday, May 6.

“It was a gripping, edge-of-your seat match the entire time,” reported Coach Kinley Hickok. “Both teams fought hard and competitively.”

McNary won in five sets 23-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 15-9.

Junior Juan Anthony Medina had 18 kills and what Hickok described as “a staggering 33 digs.”

Senior Anthony Rosales had 24 digs and junior Lucian Bader had three solo blocks and one block assist.

The team had 10 acres, including four from senior Jayson Ball.

“This was a well-earned win, after weeks of losses and pushing ourselves to correct the issues getting in our way,” Hickok said. “This team has been finding their footing not only in their volleyball skills, but also in their ‘glue’ as a team.”

Others on the team include Tullimwar Casio, Jativo Engichy, Anthony Lopez Macias, Liam Koenig, Elija Aneo, Jacob Gruendfeldt, Jarod Johnmark, R. Joe Ruhr, Vibol Neang and Daniel Marines.

The Celts lost to West Salem 3-0 on Thursday, May 6. They close out regular season play this week against Silverton on Tuesday, May 13, and South Salem on Thursday, May 15.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Celt players building skills in boys volleyball venture

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.