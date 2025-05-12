City wants to hear from you as it considers boost in local fees

Keizer residents can speak up about proposed increases in fees for police and park services during city Budget Committee sessions Monday and Tuesday.

The city is proposing to boost the monthly fee paid by Keizer homeowners, renters and businesses.

City officials are proposing to increase the monthly police fee from $6.90 to $7.76 per month, an annual increase of $10.32. The fee was last increased in January 2024.

City officials propose to increase the monthly parks assessment from $4 a month to $5 a month. The parks fee hasn’t been increased since 2017, when it was created to help repair and maintain city parks.

This would be the first of year-by-year increases in these fees being considered by city leaders.

The fees are separate from city property taxes that fund much of the city’s budget.

The city Budget Committee will consider public comments as it works on the 2025-2026 budget. The committee is scheduled to meet at City Hall at 6 p.m. Monday, May 12, and Tuesday, May 13. Remarks can be made at either meeting.

Written comment can be submitted by 3 p.m. Monday or Tuesday by emailing [email protected] or delivering in person to City Hall, 930 Chemawa Rd. N.E.

