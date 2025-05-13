Happy 75th, KeizerFEST!

The 75th run of the community celebration now called KeizerFEST kicks off on a four-day run on Thursday, May 15, that will include live music, art, a big parade, food and a big dose of good-natured fun.

A small army of volunteers forms for the event hosted by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce.

The 2025 edition marks a return to the days when the festival and big parade are held on the same weekend. Last year, the Bloomin’ Iris KeizerFEST parade was held in May while the festival events were held in August.

Dave Walery, retired restaurant owner and co-chair of KeizerFEST, said the event is now one of the early season community festivals in the area. He said holding the event in August meant people already had experienced several festivals and attendance wasn’t as robust.

Plus, last year’s August weather was hot and organizers would rather not have a repeat.

The community celebration has evolved since the Keizer Commercial Club hosted the first Keizer Day in 1950.

That first parade covered just six blocks of River Road, then a two-lane road. There was a bike decorating contest, a baby contest, and an open house at the Keizer fire hall. The fire agency had formed just two years earlier, staffed by volunteers.

Prizes were awarded by Keizer merchants in the bike contest, with $3 in merchandise being the first prize in each category.

Three businesses used the celebration to hold grand openings – Richlee Ice Cream Store, Keizer Plumbing and Heating, and Keizer Paint Shop. Other businesses staged “grand re-openings” and every store in town planned specials. They also all closed for the parade.

Rainy weather accompanies the Keizer Day Parade on River Road in 1950, the first communitywide celebration. The event was the predecessor to what is now known as KeizerFEST. (Keizer Heritage Museum)

The event evolved to Keizer Days and then, in 1988, it was rebranded the Keizer Iris Festival. The year before, the Keizer City Council declared the city the “Iris Capital of the World” because the area hosted two iris farms.

Part of the tradition became the entertainment tent at St. Edward Catholic Church, the home of KeizerFEST.

As the iris interest faded, Walery proposed naming the entire event KeizerFEST.

The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and it shifted to August the following year as restrictions on gatherings eased in 2021. The event was held on Northeast Cherry Avenue and then shifted headquarters to Keizer Rapids Park.

Now, the KeizerFEST calendar is jammed with events. The festival grounds at Keizer Rapids Park opens the afternoon of Thursday, May 15, with live music every night for the next three nights. There also will be a carnival, food trucks, an art show and more.

The big parade, which now courses along River Road from Lockhaven Drive to the southern border, is on Saturday, May 17. The deadline to enter has passed.

Workers put up the initial framework of the top of the main tent for KeizerFEST on Aug. 4, 2024, at Keizer Rapids Park. (FILE/Keizertimes)

This year’s grand marshal is Hector Blanco, who retires from the Keizer Fire District after 15 years with the fire agency.

Events continue on Sunday, May 18, with the KeizerFEST 5k run/walk, cornhole tournament and the teen talent show.

Walery and Jeremy Turner, chamber president and festival co-chair, say they have key volunteers returning to help, but more are always needed for chores during the festival.

Festival organizers could use more help for the festival grounds, the parade and other events.

To volunteer, call the chamber at 503-393-9111.

