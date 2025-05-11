Young Woman contestants will appear at KeizerFEST

The next Distinguished Young Woman of Keizer will be selected Saturday, May 24, but the community will get to see the five contestants earlier at events during KeizerFEST.

The five, all juniors at McNary High School, are Alayna Garcia, Kalo Utaatu, Megan Curran, Emma Lindstrom, and Hallie Wofford.

Organizer Madison Lietz said the group will appear in the KeizerFEST Parade on Saturday, May 17, along with the participants in the Little Sisters program for younger girls.

This year’s event is a revival of a long tradition, dating back about 50 years. Lietz is the last to hold the title, having won the event in 2023.

The program wasn’t held in 2024, as a volunteer wasn’t available to chair the program, Lietz said. Before that, a long line of Keizer teens have won the title – formerly known as Junior Miss – to represent the community.

The winner in Keizer goes on to state competition in August.

The Distinguished Young Woman of Keizer showcase is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 24 at Church on the Hill, 2105 River Rd. N.E. The winner advances to the state program in August.

The program is still accepted donations toward the scholarship awards. Anyone interested in learning about the program or donating can contact Lietz at [email protected].

Here are the contenders for the title.

Megan Curran (Contributed photo)

Megan Curran

Megan hopes to work in theater education. Megan is involved in her church, theater, ILEAD, and McNary’s choir and a capella group. She enjoys teaching Sunday school, writing and creating, and spending time with family and friends.

For her showcase talent, she will be performing a musical theater song.

Alayna Garcia (Contributed photo)

Alayna Garcia

Alayna Garcia hopes to attend Western Oregon University and become a business owner. Alayna is involved in swimming and track and field at McNary, along with the APT program and leadership teams, and has been a volunteer for Outdoor School. She enjoys songwriting, reading, art and spending time with friends.

Her showcase talent will be performing an acoustic guitar and vocal cover.

Emma Lindstrom (Contributed photo)

Emma Lindstrom

Emma hopes to attend Corban University and become a psychiatrist. She is involved with the worship team for her church, a youth worship band, McNary’s D&D club, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She enjoys volunteering with church outreach programs.

For her showcase talent, she will be performing an original spoken word poem.

Kalo Utaatu (Contributed photo)

Kalo Utaatu

Kalo hopes to attend BYU Hawaii or Utah Tech to become an ultrasound technician. She is involved with McNary’s track and field team, cross country, DECA, and her church. She chairs the CTE golf tourney, and has been a camp counselor. She enjoys painting, sewing, hiking and gardening.

For her showcase talent, she will perform a traditional Samoan dance.

Hallie Wofford (Contributed photo)

Hallie Wofford

Hallie hopes to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy or NYU Tisch School of the Arts. In the future, she wants to work as a musical theatre performer or a biomedical chemist. She is involved with theater, orchestra, and photography. She enjoys singing, dancing, art, photography and spending time with family and friends.

For her showcase talent, Hallie will sing a musical theater song.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.