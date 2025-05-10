May artist wins Keizer’s iris poster contest

It was a double honor for Salem artist Theresa Bondi this month.

She was named artist of the month by the Keizer Art Association, and also won the association’s Iris Poster contest.

Bondi has been an art teacher as well as an artist, and has worked in many media – sculpting, acrylics, colored pencil and more. A release from the art association notes watercolors as her favorite.

The association on May 3 announced her painting as winner of the annual iris poster contest, with her work to be featured in promotion of the 2026 KeizerFEST. For the contest, all entries were required to include a depiction of the theme iris, a Schreiner’s Gardens blossom called “Idol.”

A sampling of Bondi’s work is on display at the Keizer Art gallery, located in the Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Also featured through May are works entered in the Celebration of Flowers exhibit.

Theresa Bondi’s painting of the Schreiner’s iris called “Idol” will promote the 2026 KeizerFEST. (Contributed photo)

