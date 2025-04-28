Wanted: Volunteers to inventory Keizer trees

The City of Keizer is seeking volunteers to help complete a tree inventory in Keizer’s urban areas.

Helping hands are needed to collect data on tree species, quantity, and condition throughout Keizer. Volunteers must complete two surveys before July.

“This will allow the city to make some decisions about future tree management,” said Michael Reed, a city geographic information systems technician.

Volunteers can sign up for a two-hour time slot. Before embarking on the survey, officials will train participants on a digital program used to track results.

After being assigned a section of Keizer, volunteers will go tree by tree, assessing health and taking measurements. The Oregon Department of Forestry is providing the necessary tools.

The survey results help the city avoid calamities, such as the onset of tree-damaging insects.

“One of the major concerns is with the emerald ash borer, which is an invasive insect that is making its way to the Pacific Northwest,” Reed said.

These dark green insects burrow into ash trees and create infestation. According to the Cary Institute, a global leader in ecosystem sciences, they have killed hundreds of millions of ash trees since arriving in North America in the late 1990s.

“If we can get a head start on what trees we have and where the ash trees are, we can do a better job maintaining what we have and create a better strategy moving forward,” Reed said.

After completing the inventory, the Public Works Department will present the results to the City Council. Together, they will create initiatives for Keizer’s greenery.

“By knowing what we have and what we need to move towards having…we can make better decisions on what to plant,” Reed said.

Last year, 20 volunteers signed up for the inventory.

“That was great,” Reed said. “But we’ll take as many as we can get.”

The volunteers last year completed the first stage of a five-year inventory process. This year’s survey completes stage two: Keizer’s major arterial roads. Next year, they will move on to public parks.

Those interested can sign up at the City of Keizer’s tree inventory page: https://www.keizer.org/TreeInventory.

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.