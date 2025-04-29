Reward offered to find burglars who broke into Keizer firearms shop

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered by authorities for information about two thieves who recently broke into a Keizer firearms business and took three guns.

The break-in occurred early the morning of Tuesday, April 22, at Ferox Defense Company at 4190 River Rd. N., according to a statement from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF and the Keizer Police Department are investigating and the federal agency on Tuesday, April 29, offered the reward “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible,” according to the statement. The reward is being offered jointly with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms industry association.

Surveillance video captured the burglary being committed at about 1:30 a.m. by a man and a woman.

The agencies are not disclosing the types of firearms taken, adding that a suppressor also was stolen. A suppressor is also known as a silencer, attached to a gun to reduce the sound of a gunshot.

Surveillance video records two burglars readying to break into Ferox Defense Company, a firearms seller in Keizer at 4190 River Rd. N. They took three guns and a suppressor in the April 22 theft. Authorities are offering a reward. (Keizer Police Department)

“These firearms and suppressor are most likely still in the Keizer area,” said Jonathan Blais, special agent in charge of the Seattle ATF office. “They are in the hands of criminals and, until recovered, are a danger to the community.”

Ferox Defense Company is affiliated with the adjacent Coat of Arms, a federal licensed firearms dealer established in 2015. The businesses provide gunsmithing and training for concealed handgun licensing.

The ATF said tipsters should call the agency at 888-283-8477 or send an email to [email protected]. They can also reach out to Keizer police at 503-390-3713 or email to [email protected].

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.