Coming Up: Earth Day at Spongs Landing

Residents can celebrate Earth Day with crafts, games and other activities at Spongs Landing Park on Saturday, April 26.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park, north of Keizer on River Road. There will be free ice cream and a baby goat petting zoo.

According to Erin Burt, Marion County Environmental Services information officer, the event is for anyone who wants to learn about efforts to preserve the environment. There will be booths from various other agencies.

Experts will also guide attendants through building a seed planter, among other activities.

“There’s free food, entertainment,” Burt said. “It’s just a great day.”

And mark your calendar – Here’s a look at some of the other events coming up in Keizer in the coming week.

Thursday, April 24

• Bingo at Keizer/Salem Area Seniors, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E., 12:30-4 p.m.

Friday, April 25

• “Drinking Habits,” 7 p.m., Keizer Homegrown Theatre production at Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Saturday, April 26

• Earth Day 2025, 1-4 p.m., family friendly activities at Spongs Landing Park, 6525 22nd Ave. N.

• Spring Soiree, CASA fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Keizer Event Center.

• “Drinking Habits,” 7 p.m., Keizer Homegrown Theatre production at Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Sunday, April 27

• “Drinking Habits,” 2 p.m. matinee, Keizer Homegrown Theatre production at Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, April 29

• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m., hosted by MV Advancements at The REC.

• Keizer Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Wednesday, April 30

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Keizer Community Library, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

• Children’s Day activities, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Keizer Community Library, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Thursday, May 1

• Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

• Community Diversity Engagement Committee meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Friday, May 2

• Keizer Network of Women 2025 Percey Auction, 5:30 p.m., Keizer Event Center.

Monday, May 5

• Keizer City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Neighborhood Meetings:

• Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association – Meets 2nd Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association – Meets 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.

• Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 1st Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• West Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

Send event information to: [email protected].