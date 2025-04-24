Keizer Police Department calls

An 8-year-old autistic child found walking along River Road was returned home after citizens spotted the child on Sunday, April 13.

Lt. Trevor Wenning of the Keizer Police Department said the child “escaped through a backyard gate as his father was mowing” and got about a mile from home.

He said that “several Good Samaritans stopped and helped assist police in dealing with the non-verbal child. The parents called police when they noticed he was gone and retrieved their son shortly thereafter.”

In other recent police actions:

Police responded to report on Thursday, April 10, that a homeless camp was being established on a vacant lot in the 3900 block of Northeast Cherry Avenue. Police found no one at the site initially but encountered two men later in the day. They agreed to remove their tent and garbage and leave, police reported.

Rodrigo Raul Rangel Ramirez, 25, was arrested for trespassing on Sunday, April 20, accused of causing a disturbance at In-N-Out Burger at Keizer Station. Police said the suspect wanted to fight the manager. Ramirez had been ordered in February to stay off the property, police reported.

Fidel Garcia Chavez, 44, of Salem was arrested for DUII, reckless driving, failing to maintain a lane and no operator’s license after he was stopped by police on North River Road at Manzanita Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday, April 20.

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

2:56 a.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 5000 Block of River Rd N

11:15 a.m. – Unlawful entry vehicle – attempt crime in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd

NE

11:15 a.m. – Theft III – from motor vehicle in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

11:15 a.m. – Criminal mischief II – crime damage in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd

NE

1:30 p.m. – Unlawful entry vehicle – intent to commit UUMV in the 5000 Block of Allendale

Wy NE

1:30 p.m. – Theft III – from motor vehicle in the 5000 Block of Allendale Wy NE

1:30 p.m. – Criminal mischief II – crime damage in the 5000 Block of Allendale Wy NE

2:01 p.m. – Dogs at large in the 5600 Block of McClure St N

4:14 p.m. – Theft II – shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

MONDAY, APRIL 14

9:05 a.m. – Harassment – physical in the 4000 block of Thorman Ave NE

4:43 p.m. – Parole violation in the 6000 block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

4:43 p.m. – Disorderly conduct 2nd deg in the 6000 block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

4:43 p.m. – Criminal trespass ii in the 6000 block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

10:28 p.m. – Domestic disturbance – non criminal in the 6000 block of Parkshadow

Ct NE

TUESDAY, APRIL 15

10:41 p.m. – Criminal mischief III – crime damage in the 6300 block of Ulali Dr NE

11:56 p.m. – Assist rendered – law in the 5900 block of River Rd N

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

3:12 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 6100 block of Ulali Dr NE

3:42 p.m. – Theft II – shoplifting in the 6100 block of Ulali Dr NE

7:39 p.m. – Harassment – physical in the 3900 block of Partridge Ln NE

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

11:07 a.m. – Criminal mischief I – vandalism in the 1100 Block of Chemawa Rd N

11:47 a.m. – Susp – activity in the 700 Block of Weeks Dr NE

4:53 p.m. – Harassment – physical in the 1900 Block of Chemawa Rd N

FRIDAY, APRIL 18

2:10 p.m. – Restraining order violation (specify offenses) in the 1000 block of Fir

Cone Ln NE

2:10 p.m. – Resisting arrest – dis. conduct in the 1000 block of Fir Cone Ln NE

2:10 p.m. – Assault IV – simple (misd.) in the 1000 block of Fir Cone Ln NE

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

1:15 p.m. – Interference with making report in the 700 Block of Evans St N

1:15 p.m. – Harassment – physical in the 700 Block of Evans St N

1:15 p.m. – Assault II – aggravated in the 700 Block of Evans St N

4:58 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE

6:08 p.m. – Unlawful possession of firearm in the 4800 Block of River Rd N

11:34 p.m. – Reckless driving on Cherry Ave NE & Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy NE

11:34 p.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants -misd. on Cherry Ave NE & Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy NE

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

3:07 a.m. – Reckless driving on River Rd N & Wheatland Rd N

3:07 a.m. – Impound/tow auto on River Rd N & Wheatland Rd N

3:07 a.m. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants -misd. on River Rd N & Wheatland Rd N

10:26 a.m. – Theft II – of bicycle in the 500 block of Greenwood Dr NE

8:50 p.m. – Assist rendered – law in the 300 block of Division St NE

MONDAY, APRIL 21

3:17 a.m. – Domestic disturbance – non criminal in the 5300 block of River Rd N

NOTE:Information is provided by the Keizer Police Department. The agency has removed specific addresses.

