Artists get call for iris poster contest, May show

Wednesday, April 30, is the intake date for artists to enter works for two events: the annual Iris Poster Contest and the Keizer Art Association’s May show: Celebration of Flowers.

Works will be accepted from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Keizer Art Association gallery in the Keizer Cultural Center.

The Keizer Chamber of Commerce sponsors the iris poster contest. The chamber executive will pick the winning artwork, with the announcement on Saturday, May 3, at the art association’s May reception.

The winner’s art will be featured on the 2026 KeizerFEST poster, and the artist receives a $200 prize.

All poster contest art entries must include “Idol,” a tall bearded iris from Schreiner’s Iris Gardens. Entry forms and more details are available on the Keizer Art Association website, keizerarts.com, or at intake.

Meanwhile, the May show promises all sorts of flowers, in profusion, and it is open to children as well as adults with intake also on April 30. Awards will be presented at the May 3 reception, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the gallery.

The show and the reception are open to the public.

The gallery will feature Celebration of Flowers from May 1 through June 3.

