At Capitol Auto, helping United Way means downing ‘kryptonite Jell-O’

There it sat – what they called kryptonite Jell-O, a large bowl of cereal, a pint of ice cream and a small cake.

Not your usual workplace dining fare but four-person teams at Capitol Auto Group stepped up to eat that combo for United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley.

And then there was an employee who took the challenge alone.

Angel Padilla, salesman at Capitol Nissan, won the contest.

The crazy food race was among several events at the Salem dealership as part of the annual fundraising push for United Way. There was also the superhero relay, an ice bath and the Hulk smash.

“That was a team member wearing the big green hulk gloves and smashing cups that contained green slime that flew everywhere,” said Brian Schindler, Capitol Auto’s business development director.

Recently, the long-time Salem business turned over a check for $435,000 – $30,000 above the goal.

“Out of our 443 employees, an impressive 82% participated, with 108 contributing over $2,200,” said Carrie Casebeer, marketing director at Capitol.

Rhonda Wolf, CEO of the local United Way, added, “This is the largest fundraising campaign conducted by a private company for United Way” in the area, according to Rhonda Wolf, local United Way CEO.

The company has raised $3 million in the past 10 years, according to its press release.

Casebeer said United Way is the only organization “we allow to come into Capitol and work with our employees.”

She said the Casebeer family “has had a long commitment” to United Way and “they work with us to create a mentality of philanthropy at Capitol.”

She cited several reasons for the unique relationship with United Way.

“They address the area of greatest needs in our communities – when an employee might not know what those areas are,” she explained. United Way “is a well-run organization and has a good ratio of dollars that go to overhead versus work in the community.”