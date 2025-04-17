Rotary raises thousands for local work at annual Keizer banquet

Tony DeSantis went home from the Keizer Rotary Foundation’s annual fundraiser a bit richer than when he walked in.

DeSantis had the winning ticket for the raffle first prize of $10,000 in gold and silver. The winning ticket was sold by Keizer Rotary Club member Vickie Jackson.

Jim Momyer took the second-place raffle prize of $1,000 and Monill Williams had the third-place $500 prize.

The drawing was held at the foundation’s Aloha Summer event on Saturday, April 5, at the Keizer Event Center. The title sponsor for the night was SMI Real Estate and Property Management.

A big crowd attended to participate in the live and silent auctions, raising about $60,000 for the foundation to use for local charitable work.

Bob and Pam Zielinkski participate in the Keizer Rotary Foundation’s big fundraiser dinner and auction on Saturday, April 5, at the Keizer Event Center. (Submitted photo)

Katelin and Brad Lomax participate in the Keizer Rotary Foundation’s big fundraiser dinner and auction on Saturday, April 5, at the Keizer Event Center. (Submitted photo)

Tim and Joy Davis participate in the Keizer Rotary Foundation’s big fundraiser dinner and auction on Saturday, April 5, at the Keizer Event Center. (Submitted photo)

Jeff Reynolds of Home Fire Stove shows off one the items availble for bid in the Keizer Rotary Foundation’s big fundraiser dinner and auction on Saturday, April 5, at the Keizer Event Center. (Submitted photo)

Christine and Tom Dieker participate in the Keizer Rotary Foundation’s big fundraiser dinner and auction on Saturday, April 5, at the Keizer Event Center. (Submitted photo)

